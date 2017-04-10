ROB HALFORD To Perform "You've Got Another Thing Coming" With JIM BREUER On The Comedy Jam; Video Preview Available

This week's episode of Comedy Central’s new series The Comedy Jam, airing April 12th, features Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford performing his band's classic hit "You've Got Another Thing Coming" with comedian Jim Breuer; a sneak peek - restricted to certain territories - can be seen below.

In the show, comedians take the stage to tell a funny story about a song that means something to them, then live out their rock star fantasies by performing the song with a live band, making for a night of entertainment that'll have you dancing as hard as you're laughing.

Remaining talent, song selections and episode schedule are as follows:

April 12th

Big Jay Oakerson and Lukas Rossi performing “Rebel Yell” by Billy Idol

Mark Duplass and Kevin Cronin performing “Can’t Fight This Feeling” by REO Speedwagon

Jim Breuer and Rob Halford performing “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming” by Judas Priest

April 19th

Bert Kreischer, Scott Stapp and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal performing “Higher” by Creed

Taryn Manning and Phil Collen performing “Pour Some Sugar On Me” by Def Leppard

Hal Sparks and Sebastian Bach performing “You Shook Me All Night Long” by AC/DC

April 26th

Malin Akerman performing “Enter Sandman” by Metallica

Matteo Lane performing “I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton/Whitney Houston

Jay Pharoah and DMX performing “Party Up” by DMX

May 3rd

Hasan Minhaj performing “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” by Snoop Dogg

Mary Lynn Rajskub performing “Creep” by Radiohead

Roy Wood Jr. performing “Takin’ Care Of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive

May 10th

James Davis and Montell Jordan performing “This Is How We Do It” by Montell Jordan

Busy Philipps performing “Violet” by Hole

Jon Rudnitsky and Kenny Loggins performing “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins

CC.com will feature preview clips and highlights from each episode, plus a Web-exclusive after show, The After Jam, hosted by show creator Josh Adam Meyers. Full episodes of The Comedy Jam will be available the day of premiere on the Comedy Central App and CC.com. Highlights and exclusives from The Comedy Jam will also be available in the CC app and the Comedy Central channel on Snapchat Discover. Fans can tweet about the series using the hashtag #ComedyJam.

The Comedy Jam was filmed at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. The eight-episode weekly series is based on the special that aired in August 2016 and was born from one of the hottest live shows in Los Angeles. Created by Josh Adam Meyers, The Comedy Jam is produced by Ugly Brother Studios and Tenth Planet and is executive produced by Meyers, Mike Duffy, Tim Duffy and Joel Gallen. Gallen directed all eight episodes. Jordan Ellner, Gary Mann and Ryan Moran are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.