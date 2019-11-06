ROB HALFORD Would Like To See JUDAS PRIEST On Tour With IRON MAIDEN - "Please, Before We All Die"

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford recently spoke with Consequence Of Sound about his new holiday album, Celestial.

During the chat, Consequence Of Sound brought up recent comments by Judas Priest bassist Ian Hill, who said he’d like to see Priest and Iron Maiden tour together... and Halford is all for it.

“I think both bands would look to do that,” Halford said. “It’s all about the timing of doing such a thing. We’re good friends.”

He added, “When we talk about rivalry, healthy rivalry, it’s like the Arizona Cardinals and the Raiders or the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. It’s that kind of rivalry, a good rivalry. It’s a fun rivalry. But I think both bands have admired each other throughout the metal years, and it would be a spectacular event - Priest and Iron Maiden together.”

At one time, Rob had grander aspirations, hoping to mimic “The Big 4” thrash shows (Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth, and Anthrax) with four of the biggest UK metal acts.

“My dream had always been to have like ‘The Big 4 Of The UK’, without turning this into a kind of depressing way,” he remarked. “I’d always dreamed of Black Sabbath and Motörhead and Priest and Maiden as ‘The Big 4’ doing something in the UK.”

Halford went on to lament the passing of Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister and the retirement of Sabbath, saying, “Sadly, two-fourths of that has gone, but the music lives forever. That’s the main thing.”

