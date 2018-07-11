ROB ZOMBIE And MARILYN MANSON Cover THE BEATLES Classic "Helter Skelter"; Audio Streaming

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have released their cover of The Beatles' "Helter Skelter". Listen to the pair's take on the classic below:

Rob Zombie and Marylin Manson's 29-date co-headlining North American summer tour will kick off in Detroit on July 11th. The pair of rock icons will perform in support of their recent albums, Zombie’s 2016 The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser and Manson’s 2017 Heaven Upside Down.

Head to RobZombie.com or MarilynManson.com for ticket info.

Tour dates:

July

11 - DTE Energy Music Center - Detroit, MI

13 - Rock USA Festival - Oshkosh, WI *

14 - Hollywood Casino Amp - St. Louis, MO

15 - Hollywood Casino Amp - Chicago, IL

17 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

18 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center - Noblesville, IN

20 - Veteran’s United - Virginia Beach, VA

21 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

24 - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion - Holmdel, NJ

25 - Keybank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

28 - Heavy MTL Festival - Montreal, QC *

29 - Impact Music Festival - Bangor, ME *

August

7 - Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY

8 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

9 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

11 - The Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT

12 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Lake, NY

14 - Cellairis Amp at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

16 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, TX

17 - Austin 360 - Austin, TX

18 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Woodlands, TX

20 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

22 - Usana Amp - Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Mattress Firm Amp - Chula Vista, CA

25 - MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

26 - AK Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

29 - Fivepoint Amp - Irvine, CA

* - Festival date