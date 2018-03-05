ROB ZOMBIE And MARILYN MANSON Join Forces For Twins Of Evil - The Second Coming Summer Tour

They said it couldn’t happen again! But never say never - the Twins Of Evil are back this summer for a co-headliner tour. Yes, Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson are heading out on tour again to bring their unique brands of showmanship to audiences across America.

Pre-sales for the Twins Of Evil - The Second Coming tour will start from March 19th and will go fully on sale from March 24th here.

As part of this, fans will be able to take part in Ticket To Rock 2018. One ticket gets you into see Rob Zombie with Marilyn Manson, plus other shows like Godsmack / Shinedown, Avenged Sevenfold / Prophets Of Rage, Five Finger Death Punch / Breaking Benjamin (shows vary by market). On sale now. Get more info here.

Tour dates:

July

11 - DTE Energy Music Center - Detroit, MI

13 - Rock USA Festival - Oshkosh, WI

14 - Hollywood Casino Amp - St. Louis, MO

15 - Hollywood Casino Amp - Chicago, IL

17 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

18 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Center - Noblesville, IN

20 - Veteran’s United - Virginia Beach, VA

21 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

24 - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion - Holmdel, NJ

25 - Keybank Pavilion - Pittsburgh, PA

26 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

28 - Heavy Metal Festival - Montreal, QC

29 - Impact Music Festival - Bangor, ME

August

7 - Jones Beach - Wantagh, NY

8 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

9 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

11 - The Xfinity Theatre - Hartford, CT

12 - Darien Lake Amphitheater - Darien Lake, NY

14 - Cellairis Amp at Lakewood - Atlanta, GA

16 - Starplex Pavilion - Dallas, TX

17 - Austin 360 - Austin, TX

18 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - Woodlands, TX

20 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO

22 - Usana Amp - Salt Lake City, UT

24 - Mattress Firm Amp - Chula Vista, CA

25 - MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV

26 - AK Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

28 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

29 - Fivepoint Amp - Irvine, CA