ROB ZOMBIE Announces Limited Edition 15 LP Box Set And Astro-Creep: 2000 Live Album

Rob Zombie has announced two great new items for fans to pre-order from today.

First is a Rob Zombie designed 15 LP box set limited to 1,000 numbered copies worldwide with 10 Rob Zombie albums, available here. Also available individually on standard weight vinyl, here.

Second is Astro-Creep: 2000 Live, a 180-gram vinyl LP exclusive to vinyl box set but also available as a standard weight vinyl, on CD and a digital album. Pre-order here.

Vinyl box set:

11 albums on 15 180-gram audiophile black vinyl LPs (all titles except Hellbilly Deluxe 2 also available for individual pre-order on standard weight black LPs)

* Astro-Creep: 2000 Live - 1LP (new album: recorded at Riot Fest Chicago, September 2016)

* Hellbilly Deluxe - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl since 1998)

* American Made Music To Strip By - 2LP (first release on vinyl since 1999)

* The Sinister Urge - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl since 2001)

* Educated Horses - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

* Zombie Live - 2LP (first release on vinyl)

* Hellbilly Deluxe 2 - 1LP (first release on vinyl since 2010)

* Mondo Sex Head - 2LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

* Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

* Spookshow International Live - 2LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

* The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser - 1LP (first release on 180g black vinyl)

Exclusive Extras:

* Foil stamp-numbered custom box designed by Rob Zombie

* Individually hand-painted, vacuum-formed Creeper Robot mask

* 8GB Creeper Robot USB stick with all 11 albums in uncompressed 44.1kHz/16-bit digital audio files for personal use

* Five collectable lithographs designed by Rob Zombie and Hartman, including one autographed by Zombie

* Turntable mat designed by Rob Zombie

* Microfiber LP cleaning cloth designed by Rob Zombie and Hartman

Astro-Creep: 2000 Live (Recorded live at Riot Fest Chicago, September 2016)

Tracklisting:

"Electric Head, Pt. 1 (The Agony)"

"Super-Charger Heaven"

"Real Solution #9"

"Creature Of The Wheel"

"Electric Head, Pt. 2 (The Ecstasy)"

"Grease Paint And Monkey Brains"

"I, Zombie"

"More Human Than Human"

"El Phantasmo And The Chicken-Run Blast-O-Rama"

"Blur The Technicolor"

"Blood, Milk And Sky"

Pre-order Astro-Creep: 2000 Live on vinyl, CD and digital. Starting today, the digital album pr-eorder includes instant download and streaming access for “El Phantasmo And The Chicken-Run Blast-O-Rama”.