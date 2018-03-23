ROB ZOMBIE - Astro-Creep: 2000 Live Video Trailer Posted
March 23, 2018, an hour ago
A video trailer for Rob Zombie's Astro-Creep: 2000 Live release, due on March 30th via Interscope/Geffen/A&M, is available for streaming below.
Recorded at Riot Fest Chicago in September 2016, the title will be available on vinyl, CD and digital. Pre-order here. The digital album pre-order includes instant download and streaming access for “El Phantasmo And The Chicken-Run Blast-O-Rama" and "Electric Head Pt. 2 (The Ecstasy)".
Astro-Creep: 2000 Live (Recorded live at Riot Fest Chicago, September 2016)
Tracklisting:
"Electric Head, Pt. 1 (The Agony)"
"Super-Charger Heaven"
"Real Solution #9"
"Creature Of The Wheel"
"Electric Head, Pt. 2 (The Ecstasy)"
"Grease Paint And Monkey Brains"
"I, Zombie"
"More Human Than Human"
"El Phantasmo And The Chicken-Run Blast-O-Rama"
"Blur The Technicolor"
"Blood, Milk And Sky"