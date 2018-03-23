ROB ZOMBIE - Astro-Creep: 2000 Live Video Trailer Posted

A video trailer for Rob Zombie's Astro-Creep: 2000 Live release, due on March 30th via Interscope/Geffen/A&M, is available for streaming below.

Recorded at Riot Fest Chicago in September 2016, the title will be available on vinyl, CD and digital. Pre-order here. The digital album pre-order includes instant download and streaming access for “El Phantasmo And The Chicken-Run Blast-O-Rama" and "Electric Head Pt. 2 (The Ecstasy)".

Astro-Creep: 2000 Live (Recorded live at Riot Fest Chicago, September 2016)

Tracklisting:

"Electric Head, Pt. 1 (The Agony)"

"Super-Charger Heaven"

"Real Solution #9"

"Creature Of The Wheel"

"Electric Head, Pt. 2 (The Ecstasy)"

"Grease Paint And Monkey Brains"

"I, Zombie"

"More Human Than Human"

"El Phantasmo And The Chicken-Run Blast-O-Rama"

"Blur The Technicolor"

"Blood, Milk And Sky"