ROB ZOMBIE Begins Filming Devil’s Rejects Sequel; Title Revealed

Rob Zombie has confirmed The Devil's Rejects 2: Three From Hell as the title of his next movie, a sequel to his 2005 horror hit The Devil's Rejects. The film, which started shooting earlier today (Tuesday, March 13th), is said to continue the story of the Firefly clan — Sid Haig as Captain Spaulding, Bill Moseley as Otis and Sheri Moon Zombie as Baby — whom we saw go down in a torrent of bullets at the end of the first film.

It's not clear whether Zombie plans to resurrect the Firefly trio from the dead in some kind of supernatural fashion in the new film or has found a way to explain that they survived the original movie's climactic shootout.

The Devil's Rejects is widely considered Zombie's best film. It's a semi-sequel to his directorial debut, 2003's House Of 1,000 Corpses, which introduced the Firefly family.