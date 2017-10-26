ROB ZOMBIE Directing Follow-Up To The Devil's Rejects

Bloody Disgusting are exclusively reporting that Rob Zombie is directing a follow-up to The Devil’s Rejects, released in 2005 as a spinoff of his directorial debut, House Of 1,000 Corpses (2003).

Says Bloody Disgusting: “The Devil’s Rejects, arguably Rob Zombie‘s best film, ended in a hail of bullets that gave homage to Bonnie and Clyde. In the scene, Captain Spaulding (Sid Haig), Otis (Bill Moseley), and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) drive directly into a shootout that ends all of their lives. Yet, Zombie plans to resurrect them.”

