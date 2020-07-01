ROB ZOMBIE Firefly Trilogy Steelbook Available For Pre-Order

Here to do the Devil's work. Introducing the limited edition Rob Zombie Firefly Trilogy Steelbook.

The terrifying trilogy that follows the blood-soaked saga of the depraved Firefly family, including 3 From Hell, House Of 1000 Corpses, and The Devil’s Rejects will be available on Blu-ray on September 8th exclusively at Target. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

House Of 1,000 Corpses was originally released in 2003, followed by The Devil's Rejects in 2005, and 3 From Hell in 2019.