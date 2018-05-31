ROB ZOMBIE - House Of 1000 Corpses Trading Cards Now Available

Courtesy of FrightRags.com, Rob Zombie's brand new House Of 1000 Corpses trading cards went on sale May 29th. They are available as a sealed box and as single packs.

House of 1000 Corpses is a 2003 American exploitation horror film written, co-scored and directed by Rob Zombie in his directorial debut. This gore fest follows two young couples on their quest to find the truth about a mythical character known only as Dr. Satan. Set in rural Texas in the 1970s, the group gets more than they bargained for when they find themselves stranded in an all-too-realistic house of horrors.