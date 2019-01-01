ROB ZOMBIE Joined By NIKKI SIXX, MARILYN MANSON For "Helter Skelter" Cover At New Year's Eve Ozzfest; Fan-Filmed Video

January 1, 2019, an hour ago

news rob zombie nikki sixx marilyn manson ozzfest heavy metal

Last night, December 31st, Rob Zombie was joined on stage at Ozzfest at The Forum in Los Angeles, California by Marilyn Manson and Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx for a performance of The Beatles song "Helter Skelter". Fan-filmed video footage can be enjoyed below.

Nikki Sixx commented, "Had a great time seeing Rob Zombie last night. So fun to jump up on stage with friends and play 'Helter Skelter'. Nice way to wrap up 2018... 2019 is gonna be a busy year for me."   

 



