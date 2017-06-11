ROB ZOMBIE - “Nobody Gives A Shit If You Are Making New Records Anymore”
In an hilarious few minutes backstage at Download Festival, Rob Zombie waxed lyrical to Kerrang! Radio host Johnny Doom about the state of the music industry, his complicated album names and why people should steal his music.
Zombie says: “I dunno, these days as everybody knows, there is not a proper album cycle where you make an album and you tour it to death. Because nobody gives a shit if you are making new records anymore."