ROB ZOMBIE On Life As A Musician And SLAYER's Retirement - "They Think They Want To Be Home; After Two Years They're Gonna Be Back On The Road Because That's What We're All Built For"

Jason Rockman at Montreal's CHOM 97.7 recently spoke with Rob Zombie about his work in film and music, his forthcoming album, and touring with Marilyn Manson.

Nuclear Blast Records has announced the worldwide signing of rock and heavy metal icon and unique filmmaker, Rob Zombie. A follow-up to his 2016 studio album, The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser and 2018’s Astro-Creep: 2000 Live is expected for a 2019 release. More details to be announced shortly.

Comments Rob Zombie: "I am very excited to work with the fine folks at Nuclear Blast. The combination of the label's grassroots urge to get the hustle done mixed with the detonation of our most combustable melodic masterpiece yet should prove to be a winning hybrid of hellacious hullabaloo."

Adds a representative from Nuclear Blast: "As fans ourselves at Nuclear Blast we have long admired the artistry of Rob Zombie throughout his extensive and successful career in both music and film. It is a very exciting opportunity to unite ROB’s visionary talent with Nuclear Blast ingenuity. Nuclear Blast has a long history of thinking outside of the box and creating personal and collectible experiences for the fans. We look forward to delivering unforgettable experiences to fans around the world for years to come with the legendary Rob Zombie."

Rob Zombie has continuously challenged audiences as he stretches the boundaries of both music and film. He has sold more than 23 million albums worldwide, and is the only artist to experience unprecedented success in both music and film as the writer/director of seven feature films with a worldwide gross totaling more than $150 million.