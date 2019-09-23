ROB ZOMBIE On Origins Of WHITE ZOMBIE – “Nobody Really Knew How To Play When We Started”; Video Interview

Rob Zombie recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, the two-hour interview can be viewed in its entirety below. In the following excerpt, Rob talks about his first band, White Zombie, which released four albums prior to breaking up in 1998.

“It was weird because we didn’t play any covers. Nobody really knew how to play when we started. We sort of invented a sound based upon completely not knowing what you’re doing. That’s like The Ramones, ‘We know these three chords.’ They instinctively understand catchy pop songs, even though it doesn’t make sense. When you try to learn a Ramones song, it doesn’t make sense; even though it seems like these are really simple songs. I’ve played them before… they’re so catchy but the structure’s so odd. You could tell they’re just sort of inventing this thing they’re doing. That’s how I felt with us. I had this weird idea, let’s never play conventional drum beats; which is like saying, let’s never make the song fun for anyone to listen to. I got over that.”

