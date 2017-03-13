ROB ZOMBIE Partners With Local Boogeyman For Line Of Limited Edition T-Shirts

"Attention boils and ghouls: the doctors are in! Don't scream, don't move! Stay tuned in to your hosts, your ghost hosts with the most; Rob Zombie and Uncle Boogey."

The undead rocker and creepy fashion designer "will be bringing you the grooviest, most wicked tees from your favorite horror movies: House Of 1000 Corpses, The Devils Rejects, Lords Of Salem, Halloween 1 & 2, Movie 31 and more... every two weeks, a new tee will be available. There will only be a limited number of each tee made, so stay tuned in, and remember kids, we will be with you until the end!"

The first t-shirt in this collection, Dr. Satan Lives, can be viewed below and is available to order at this location.