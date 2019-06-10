ROB ZOMBIE Releases First Teaser For Upcoming Three From Hell Film; Video

Rob Zombie have released the first teaser for his upcoming film, Three From Hell, the sequel to his directorial debut, House Of 1,000 Corpses, and its follow-up, The Devil’s Rejects. Three From Hell is due for release in fall 2019. Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more details.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will launch their Twins Of Evil - Hell Never Dies tour in Baltimore, MD on July 9. Dates below.

Dates:

July

9 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

10 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

12 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena

13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

14 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

16 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center

17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

19 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA (Festival)

20 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest (Festival)

21 - Council Bluffs, IA - WestFair Amphitheatre

23 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

24 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center

25 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena

August

4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

6 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Center

7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

9 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

10 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center

11 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County Coliseum

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

14 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

16 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

17 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre

18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion