ROB ZOMBIE Releases First Teaser For Upcoming Three From Hell Film; Video
June 10, 2019, 5 minutes ago
Rob Zombie have released the first teaser for his upcoming film, Three From Hell, the sequel to his directorial debut, House Of 1,000 Corpses, and its follow-up, The Devil’s Rejects. Three From Hell is due for release in fall 2019. Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more details.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will launch their Twins Of Evil - Hell Never Dies tour in Baltimore, MD on July 9. Dates below.
Dates:
July
9 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena
10 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
12 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena
13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
14 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
16 - Rockford, IL - BMO Harris Bank Center
17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
19 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA (Festival)
20 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest (Festival)
21 - Council Bluffs, IA - WestFair Amphitheatre
23 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
24 - Bismarck, ND - Bismarck Event Center
25 - Billings, MT - Rimrock Auto Arena
August
4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
6 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Center
7 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
9 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome
10 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center
11 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County Coliseum
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
14 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
16 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
17 - Quebec, QC - Videotron Centre
18 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion