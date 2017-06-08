ROB ZOMBIE Signs With CAA

Billboard is reporting that Rob Zombie has moved his film and television business from UTA to CAA.

The rock star has directed seven features, most recently 31, which premiered at Sundance last year. His other movies include 2003 directorial debut House Of 1000 Corpses and 2005 follow-up The Devil's Rejects, the 2007 re-imagining of John Carpenter's Halloween and its sequel, and 2012's The Lords Of Salem.

Zombie went on to co-author a New York Times best-selling novel based on the latter's original story. He also created a comic book series, The Haunted World of El Superbeasto, which he adapted into an R-rated animated feature.

Rob Zombie’s next live show is scheduled for June 9th at Academy in Glasgow, Scotland. Find his complete live itinerary at this location.

Vision Films and Fathom Events have partnered for a one-night showing on June 29th at several hundred North American locations for the rock documentary, Hired Gun: Out Of The Shadows, Into The Spotlight.

The feature-length documentary, which focuses on the key performers who back up the stars, premiered at the 2016 SXSW Festival and has also screened at the Glastonbury Festival, Calgary International and Noise Pop.

The film, directed by Fran Strine, details of the highs and lows of touring life, the demands of session schedules, and the dedication required to play backseat to some of rock’s most iconic musicians.

Hired Gun features Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Jason Hook (Five Finger Death Punch), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne), Phil X (Bon Jovi), Jason Newstead (Metallica), Eric Singer (KISS), John 5 (Rob Zombie), Glen Sobel, Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), Steve Lukather (Michael Jackson, Toto), Steve Vai (David Lee Roth) and more.

Hired Gun was filmed in 4K and sound mixed at Skywalker Ranch by Scott R. Lewis. It contains original music and live performances recorded at East West Studios and mixed by Johnny K. The original score for the film was composed by The Crystal Method. Tickets go on sale on May 24th.

