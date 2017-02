Rob Zombie has confirmed he will be lending his voice to a role in the Guardians Of The Galaxy sequel. Zombie already lent a small voice role in the first of the Marvel films (credited as Ravager Navigator Voice) and posted the following picture with Galaxy director and friend James Gunn.

At this time it has not been revealed what specific role/voice Zombie will be lending to the new film.

With @jamesgunn at Disney recording a voice for Guardians of the Galaxy 2! #robzombie #jamesgunn #guardiansofthegalaxy2 #godblesstinytim A post shared by RobZombieofficial (@robzombieofficial) on Feb 22, 2017 at 6:12pm PST