ROBB FINLAYSON Posts New Demo From Follow-Up Album To Winter's Apprentice Debut

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Robb Finlayson, who recently released his debut album Winter's Apprentice, is currently working on new material for album #2. He has checked in with a new update:

"Hey everyone......another potential song for the new album, Oceans. It’s one that I actually like a lot. Still really rough but pieces are in place to get this one to the finish line later this year. Cannot wait for the Young Bros. Productions to work their magic on this one."

Check out the BraveWords review for Winter's Apprentice here.