ROBB FINLAYSON Reveals Cover Artwork For Follow-Up To Winter's Apprentice Debut, Posts New Demo Track

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Robb Finlayson, who recently released his debut album Winter's Apprentice, is currently working on new material for album #2. He has unveiled the cover art for his next outing and released a new demo.

Finlayson: "This is a rough demo of a song called 'Hope' that I wrote for my upcoming album. I wanted to close the record out with a song that is meant to inspire, and to express the importance of having hope. It’s a longer song coming in at 7 minutes and will have a full symphony throughout and a choir between 4:31 and 5:05. Of all the songs I have written, I think this one means the most. Can’t wait to get this one 100% finished."

