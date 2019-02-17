ROBB FINLAYSON Streaming New Single "The Killing" Featuring IMONOLITH Members JON HOWARD And RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN
Canadian multi-instrumentalist Robb Finlayson has checked in with the following update:
"Here is the official YouTube link to the song 'The Killing' from my soon to be released album, The Beauty Of Rage. On August 9th, 2018 I saw the news report about the senseless killing of 40 Yemen children on their school bus, and took the next two days to write this song. Probably the most important song I will ever write; it’s sad, it’s angry and hopefully something people can connect to. Please read the lyrics with the song.
Thanks to Jon Howard (Imonolith, Threat Signal) for vocally representing this song the way I envisioned. I got a little choked up when I first heard the vocal track. Ryan van Poederooyen (Imonolith, Devin Townsend Project) for the epic drumming,Jay Van Poederooyen for the amazing mix and Brett Reid for the production."
Hate, on and on just a war machine
Paint, the earth with your crimson shade
Straight, from the womb to your suffering
Love, only lies whispered in your ear
No kiss good-bye, your life looks to the sky
Your heaven awaits
Their bombs and their guns, and their hate, their devotion
It’s your twisted fate
Mother and Father will we dance again
At the golden gates
Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion
The world, we help create
Eyes, open wide there’s no clarity
Dreams, only thoughts that soon disappear
Change, only moments that don’t survive
Death, guaranteed too numb to feel
No kiss good-bye, your life looks to the sky
Your heaven awaits
Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion
It’s your twisted fate
Mother and Father will we dance again
At the golden gates
Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion
The world, we help create
Suffering through relentless vile, I don’t sleep
All sounds the same, don’t hurry
I grow colder wait for the sun
To rise again
Suffering through relentless vile, I don’t sleep
All sounds the same, don’t hurry
I grow colder wait for the sun
To rise right now
No kiss good-bye, your life looks to the sky
Your heaven awaits
Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion
It’s your twisted fate
Mother and Father will we dance again
At the golden gates
Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion
The world, we help create
No kiss good-bye
Look to the sky
Mother Father
We won’t dance again
We won’t dance again
Finlayson recently spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai about the follow-up to his Winter's Apprentice album, which is currently in the works, and his Skye Asylum project.
Finlayson: "My second solo album, The Beauty Of Rage, is in the middle of being mixed right now and is a much heavier album than my first one, with Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Imonolith) doing the majority of the vocals. Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project, Imonolith) plays drums on all the tracks. I went all out as I felt the material I wrote was strong and needed the best I could find to support the music. Plus, Ryan is good friend of mine. I don’t have a release date yet but I'm sure it'll be some time in March. I recorded The Beauty Of Rage at the famous Sunset Sound Studio in Hollywood in Studio 2, which was used by Led Zepplin, Slipknot, Van Halen and Rage Against the Machine.
I created Skye Asylum, which again is just me doing the songwriting and playing. I created a different name so I can explore the symphonic / cinematic music with a metal edge; something along the lines of Nightwish and some of the gaming music from things like Skyrim, etc. It’s going to be heavy in spots, symphonic throughout, and follow a strict storyline. One song I have called 'Eberron' is almost 20 minutes long. I will start recording mid-next year as I have most of the material written and scored but needs arranging and lyrics added.
My 'solo' stuff will remain heavy metal and the Skye Asylum stuff will have elements of that but be more experimental and symphonic."
Check out snippets from The Beauty Of Rage and Skye Asylum below.