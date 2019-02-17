ROBB FINLAYSON Streaming New Single "The Killing" Featuring IMONOLITH Members JON HOWARD And RYAN VAN POEDEROOYEN

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Robb Finlayson has checked in with the following update:

"Here is the official YouTube link to the song 'The Killing' from my soon to be released album, The Beauty Of Rage. On August 9th, 2018 I saw the news report about the senseless killing of 40 Yemen children on their school bus, and took the next two days to write this song. Probably the most important song I will ever write; it’s sad, it’s angry and hopefully something people can connect to. Please read the lyrics with the song.

Thanks to Jon Howard (Imonolith, Threat Signal) for vocally representing this song the way I envisioned. I got a little choked up when I first heard the vocal track. Ryan van Poederooyen (Imonolith, Devin Townsend Project) for the epic drumming,Jay Van Poederooyen for the amazing mix and Brett Reid for the production."

Hate, on and on just a war machine

Paint, the earth with your crimson shade

Straight, from the womb to your suffering

Love, only lies whispered in your ear

No kiss good-bye, your life looks to the sky

Your heaven awaits

Their bombs and their guns, and their hate, their devotion

It’s your twisted fate

Mother and Father will we dance again

At the golden gates

Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion

The world, we help create

Eyes, open wide there’s no clarity

Dreams, only thoughts that soon disappear

Change, only moments that don’t survive

Death, guaranteed too numb to feel

No kiss good-bye, your life looks to the sky

Your heaven awaits

Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion

It’s your twisted fate

Mother and Father will we dance again

At the golden gates

Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion

The world, we help create

Suffering through relentless vile, I don’t sleep

All sounds the same, don’t hurry

I grow colder wait for the sun

To rise again

Suffering through relentless vile, I don’t sleep

All sounds the same, don’t hurry

I grow colder wait for the sun

To rise right now

No kiss good-bye, your life looks to the sky

Your heaven awaits

Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion

It’s your twisted fate

Mother and Father will we dance again

At the golden gates

Their bombs and their guns and their hate, their devotion

The world, we help create

No kiss good-bye

Look to the sky

Mother Father

We won’t dance again

We won’t dance again

Finlayson recently spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai about the follow-up to his Winter's Apprentice album, which is currently in the works, and his Skye Asylum project.

Finlayson: "My second solo album, The Beauty Of Rage, is in the middle of being mixed right now and is a much heavier album than my first one, with Jon Howard (Threat Signal, Imonolith) doing the majority of the vocals. Ryan Van Poederooyen (Devin Townsend Project, Imonolith) plays drums on all the tracks. I went all out as I felt the material I wrote was strong and needed the best I could find to support the music. Plus, Ryan is good friend of mine. I don’t have a release date yet but I'm sure it'll be some time in March. I recorded The Beauty Of Rage at the famous Sunset Sound Studio in Hollywood in Studio 2, which was used by Led Zepplin, Slipknot, Van Halen and Rage Against the Machine.

I created Skye Asylum, which again is just me doing the songwriting and playing. I created a different name so I can explore the symphonic / cinematic music with a metal edge; something along the lines of Nightwish and some of the gaming music from things like Skyrim, etc. It’s going to be heavy in spots, symphonic throughout, and follow a strict storyline. One song I have called 'Eberron' is almost 20 minutes long. I will start recording mid-next year as I have most of the material written and scored but needs arranging and lyrics added.

My 'solo' stuff will remain heavy metal and the Skye Asylum stuff will have elements of that but be more experimental and symphonic."

Check out snippets from The Beauty Of Rage and Skye Asylum below.