ROBB FINLAYSON Working On Follow-Up To Winter's Apprentice Debut; Demo Track Posted

Canadian multi-instrumentalist Robb Finlayson, who recently released his debut album Winter's Apprentice, is currently working on new material for album #2. He has checked in with the following update:

"Hey everyone. Here is another raw demo track called Oceans that will be the title track for the next album. Lots of work left to do on this but the foundation has been laid. I’ll be back in studio to start on my second album in March working again with the killer Young Bros. Productions in Vancouver.

Back in studio today laying down some more new material. This song is untitled as of yet but I love what I have come up with. It’s kind of Dream Theater-ish!"

