ROBB FLYNN & FRIENDS To Perform At Stars To The Rescue XXVIII; Video Message

Presented by Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation, Stars To The Rescue XXVIII is scheduled for January 26th, 2019 at Lesher Center For The Arts in Walnut Creek, California.

This year's ealry confirmed performers include Grammy-Award winners Bruce Hornsby and Christian McBride, along with Grammy-nominated Machine Head's Robb Flynn, and more. Additional lineup announcements are forthcoming

Robb will perform a 30-minute set of favorites from his annual birthday bash. Check out a video message below.

Proceeds from Stars To The Rescue allow ARF to save dogs and cats who have run out of time at public shelters and bring life-enriching programs to animals and people.

Tickets are available here. For more on Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation, head here.

