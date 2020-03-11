ROBBIE WILLIAMS Isn't Bothered About His Feud With JIMMY PAGE - "Here's The Thing, Jimmy Page Lives Next Door!"; Video

UK pop star Robbie Williams was in a "feud" with his neighbour, Led Zeppelin guitar legend Jimmy Page, over Williams' plans to build an underground swimming pool and gym beneath his Grade II-listed west London home. After Page Page initially won a delay in deferring planning permission, Robbie's plans were eventually conditionally approved.

In this new video from SiriusXM (see below), Williams discusses the "feud", stating: "Here's what happened. Somebody left a comment underneath a news article, saying that 'I'm a neighbour and I've seen Robbie Williams dressed as Robert Plant, with a pillow underneath his t-shirt, blasting out Robert Plant songs and Black Sabbath songs', and the newspapers, in their infinite wisdom, knew that this was a joke, but printed it as it was true.... whether its true or false it doesn't matter, if it bleeds it leads - so they put it in. Now listen, I thought that story was hilarious, so I didn't mind that being out there at all. Alas, it's not true."