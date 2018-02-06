ROBBIE WILLIAMS Reignites Feud With Neighbour JIMMY PAGE

Daily Mail reports that UK pop star Robbie Williams is set to reignite a bitter feud with rock legend neighbour Jimmy Page after he launched yet another bid for a luxury summerhouse.

Williams, the ex-Take That star, had plans for a 28ft by 16ft building on stilts thwarted by Led Zeppelin icon Jimmy and 30 neighbours after complaints to the council. But he has now resubmitted a revised application for a one storey structure at his £17million home in West London. He wants it as a place to relax with wife Ayda Field and their kids Theodora, five and Charlton, three.

The new proposal - made on February 2nd - is for the 'Erection of single storey summerhouse in rear garden and associated landscaping works'. Neighbours have until March 2nd to complain.

Robbie's latest application is one of 30 he has made since moving in. His bid comes just weeks after he put forward fresh plans to renovate his basement into a swimming pool and gym. The luxury development will be connected to his Holland Park home - which used to be owned by director Michael Winner - by a discreet tunnel.

Robbie, 43, moved into his grade II listed pad five years ago but caused friction with neighbours after his first plans for extensive works were put forward two years later. His original summerhouse bid was slammed, with neighbours accusing the star of wanting to build a 'granny house' in the designated conservation area.

Jimmy alone has twice complained about the scale of the renovations - saying they could seriously damage his home, which was built in 1781.

Read the full story at dailymail.co.uk.