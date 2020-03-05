ROBBIE WILLIAMS Says Offer To Fill FREDDIE MERCURY's Spot In QUEEN Was "Just Too Scary"; "He, To Me, Is Angelic... He's God-Like"; Video

In this new video from SiriusXM, UK pop star Robbie Williams talks about recording with Queen in 2001.

Says Williams: "It was amazing, it was absolutely amazing, that I'm in the recording booth with Roger (Taylor) and Brian (May) from the band, and we re-recorded 'We Are The Champions', and I got to do the backing vocals with them, and how intricate they were, those backing vocals, and how many parts it took to get that sound. And to be in the room with real history, like proper history, just felt absolutely incredible."

Asked if there was ever talk of him having a permanent role in Queen, Williams reveals: "They asked me to do it. And even though I'm very confident here on the microphone, I have suffered with incredibly low self-esteem. And I just thought I'd save them the audacity of me even trying to step on a stage and be in the same echelon as Freddie Mercury, 'cause he, to me, is angelic, he's God-like. It was just too scary."

Watch below: