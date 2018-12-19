ROBBIE WILLIAMS Wins Pool Planning Victory Over Neighbour JIMMY PAGE

Robbie Williams’ plans to build an underground swimming pool and gym beneath his Grade II-listed west London home have been conditionally approved despite objections from neighbour Jimmy Page, reports The Guardian.

The pair have been engaged in a dispute over Williams’ planned basement pool since Williams bought the £17m property five years ago. The Led Zeppelin guitarist has expressed fears that construction work may damage his Grade I-listed mansion, the ornately decorated Tower House, built in 1781.

In May, Page won a delay in deferring planning permission. Kensington Town Hall has now contemplated Williams’ fate and approved his plans with conditions.

Councillors will not allow work to commence until they have received assurances about independent monitoring of vibration and ground movement, and may ask Williams for a bond to be forfeited if conditions are breached or damage occurs.

