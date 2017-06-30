ROBERT HAGLUND Releases “Don’t Believe A Word” Video Featuring BRUCE KULICK, TONY HARNELL
June 30, 2017, an hour ago
Robert Haglund has released a video for his cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Don’t Believe A Word”, featured on his new album, I Wanna Be Somebody. Featuring Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS) and Tony Harnell (TNT), the video can be seen below. I Wanna Be Somebody is out now on MMS Records, and distributed by Universal Music.
Tracklisting:
“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” (Bobby Bland)
“Enter Sandman” (Metallica)
“Don’t Believe A Word” (Thin Lizzy)
“The Price” (Twisted Sister)
“Holy Diver” (DIO)
“Ace Of Spades” – (Motörhead)
“You Give Love A Bad Name” (Bon Jovi)
“I Wanna Be Somebody” (W.A.S.P.)
“Love Gun” (KISS)
“Ice Cream Man” (Van Halen)
“Don’t Believe A Word” video:
“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” video: