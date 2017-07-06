ROBERT HAGLUND Streaming Cover Of METALLICA Classic “Enter Sandman” Featuring Former KISS Guitarist BRUCE KULICK
July 6, 2017, an hour ago
Robert Haglund is streaming his cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman”, featured on his new album, I Wanna Be Somebody. Featuring former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, the static ideo can be seen below. I Wanna Be Somebody is out now on MMS Records, and distributed by Universal Music.
Tracklisting:
“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” (Bobby Bland)
“Enter Sandman” (Metallica)
“Don’t Believe A Word” (Thin Lizzy)
“The Price” (Twisted Sister)
“Holy Diver” (DIO)
“Ace Of Spades” – (Motörhead)
“You Give Love A Bad Name” (Bon Jovi)
“I Wanna Be Somebody” (W.A.S.P.)
“Love Gun” (KISS)
“Ice Cream Man” (Van Halen)
“Enter Sandman” static video:
“Don’t Believe A Word” video:
“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” video: