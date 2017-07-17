ROBERT HAGLUND Streaming Cover Of TWISTED SISTER Classic “The Price” Featuring Former EUROPE Guitarist KEE MARCELLO
July 17, 2017, 13 minutes ago
Robert Haglund is streaming his cover of Twisted Sister’s “The Price”, featured on his new album, I Wanna Be Somebody. Featuring former Europe guitarist Kee Marcello, the track can be heard below. I Wanna Be Somebody is out now on MMS Records, and distributed by Universal Music.
Tracklisting:
“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” (Bobby Bland)
“Enter Sandman” (Metallica)
“Don’t Believe A Word” (Thin Lizzy)
“The Price” (Twisted Sister)
“Holy Diver” (DIO)
“Ace Of Spades” – (Motörhead)
“You Give Love A Bad Name” (Bon Jovi)
“I Wanna Be Somebody” (W.A.S.P.)
“Love Gun” (KISS)
“Ice Cream Man” (Van Halen)
“The Price”:
“Enter Sandman” static video:
“Don’t Believe A Word” video:
“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” video: