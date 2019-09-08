ROBERT PLANT Allows New Indie Film The Friend To Use LED ZEPPELIN Classics

According to Rolling Stone, Robert Plant was reportedly so moved by the upcoming indie film The Friend, the singer allowed for two Led Zeppelin songs to appear in the movie.

Considering The Friend was made on a $10 million budget, it’s unlikely director Gabriela Cowperthwaite could afford to put one of the band’s songs in the film, let alone two; Deadline reported that, under normal circumstances, the Zeppelin songs would have cost a third of The Friend‘s budget.

However, when the drama premiered Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival, Led Zeppelin’s “Going to California” and “Ramble On” both featured in The Friend, with approval for their inclusion coming just days before the premiere.





The Friend retells the real-life story of Nicole Teague, played by Dakota Johnson, who died at the age of 36 of ovarian cancer. In the months before Teague’s death, her friend Dane (played by Jason Segel) moved in with Teague and her husband Matthew (Casey Affleck in the film) to help the family in her final months; Nicole Teague was also a big Led Zeppelin fan.

Read more at Rolling Stone. Film image courtesy of Tiff Festival 2019.