ROBERT PLANT And BRIAN JOHNSON Join PAUL RODGERS On Stage In Oxford For "Money (That's What I Want)" Encore; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Paul Rodgers performed on May 14th in Oxford, UK and during his encore of the 1959 classic "Money (That's What I Want)", he was joined by LED Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and AC/DC legend Brian Johnson. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Britain’s Sky Arts has launched the new series, Brian Johnson's Life On The Road. The 6-part series features the legendary AC/DC frontman in conversation with some of the biggest names in rock and roll history as they explore the realities of life on a global rock tour.

Meeting Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, The Who singer Roger Daltrey, Sting (ex-The Police), Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott, Johnson lifts the lid on the stark realities of life on tour, from the wearying hard graft and sleepless nights to the electrifying thrill of performing on stage at iconic venues in front of sell-out crowds around the world.

The following episodes are now scheduled:

* Episode 4 (May 19th) - Brian Johnson and Sting (The Police)

* Episode 5 (May 26th) - Brian Johnson and Joe Elliott (Def Leppard)

* Episode 6 (June 2nd) - Brian Johnson and Robert Plant (Led Zeppelin)