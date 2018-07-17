ROBERT PLANT AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS Announce US Dates In September

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters have announced a new string of US tour dates in September. The band continue touring in support of 2017’s Carry Fire album. Dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale at Plant’s official website.

US dates:

September

9 - St. Louis, MO - LouFest

10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

13 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera

15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

16 - Del Mar, CA - KAABOO

19 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall

21 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

23 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at The Toyota Music Factory

27 - Lubbock, TX - Lubbock Municipal Auditorium

29 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater