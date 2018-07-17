ROBERT PLANT AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS Announce US Dates In September
July 17, 2018, 2 hours ago
Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters have announced a new string of US tour dates in September. The band continue touring in support of 2017’s Carry Fire album. Dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale at Plant’s official website.
US dates:
September
9 - St. Louis, MO - LouFest
10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
13 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera
15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
16 - Del Mar, CA - KAABOO
19 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall
21 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater
23 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival
25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at The Toyota Music Factory
27 - Lubbock, TX - Lubbock Municipal Auditorium
29 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater