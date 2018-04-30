ROBERT PLANT AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS Premier Official Live Video For "The May Queen"

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters performed "The May Queen", from the Carry Fire album, live at the O2 Apollo Manchester on November 30th, 2017. An official video, directed by Ryan Mackfall and produced by Crashburn Media, can be seen below:

Robert Plant performs next on May 26th at Bearded Theory Festival in Walton-Upon-Trenk, UK. Find his complete live itinerary here.