ROBERT PLANT Couldn't Fully Reunite LED ZEPPELIN Without JOHN BONHAM - "I Can't Go Out There And Fake It... I Can't Be A Jukebox"

Jason Bonham - the son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham - hoped that the group's 2007 performance at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert in London would have led to more. Frontman Robert Plant has taken heat in the years since, with people speculating that he's the reason for no further reunion activity.

Jason Bonham tells Billboard that "Robert's true reason is a lot deeper," but also more clear-cut, than many realize.

"We did six weeks' rehearsal for one show, so I was thinking we must be doing more," Bonham says. But after joining Plant for a soccer game in England, the drummer found out that would not be the case.

"On the way back I said [to Plant], 'I’ve got to ask you... are we gonna get the band back together?'" Bonham recalls. "And he said, 'I loved your dad way too much. It's not disrespect to you; You know the stuff better than all of us, and no one else who is alive can play it like you. But it's not the same. I can't go out there and fake it. I can't be a jukebox. I can't go out there and try to do it that way."

Bonham adds that Plant also felt strongly about Zep's declaration shortly after his father's 1980 death that the band was indeed over. "He told me, 'When your father left us, left the world, that was it for Led Zeppelin. We couldn't do what The Who did. It was too vital.' "And I got it. I was absolutely fine with that. My dad and Robert, they'd known each other since they were, like, 15. It was a lot deeper for [Plant]. So I was OK with it. It was a great time, and to end it the way it did, with that great concert, was for the best. [Plant] said, 'We needed to do one more great concert, and then maybe put it to rest.'"

