ROBERT PLANT - Digging Deep: Subterranea Limited Edition 2CD Set Spans Four Decades, Includes Three New Previously Unreleased Songs

Robert Plant has announced Digging Deep: Subterranea, a journey through his solo recordings, from Pictures At Eleven in 1982 through to three new unreleased, exclusive tracks. Available on beautiful limited edition 2CD soft-touch book and all streaming services on October 2. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

CD1

"Rainbow"

"Hurting Kind"

"Shine It All Around"

"Ship of Fools"

"Nothing Takes the Place of You" *

"Darkness, Darkness"

"Heaven Knows"

"In the Mood"

"Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)" *

"New World"

"Like I’ve Never Been Gone"

"I Believe"

"Dance with You Tonight"

"Satan Your Kingdom Must Come Down"

"Great Spirit" (Acoustic)

CD2

"Angel Dance"

"Takamba"

"Anniversary"

"Wreckless Love"

"White Clean & Neat"

"Silver Rider"

"Fat Lip"

"29 Palms"

"Last Time I Saw Her"

"Embrace Another Fall"

"Too Much Alike" (Feat. Patty Griffin) *

"Big Log"

"Falling in Love Again"

"Memory Song (Hello Hello)"

"Promised Land"

* Previously unreleased



Digging Deep, The Robert Plant Podcast - Series 3, Episode 1: "Morning Dew" is available below.

In the first episode of Digging Deep Series 3, recorded live at London's Rough Trade East, Robert discusses "Morning Dew" taken from his 2002 album Dreamland, a track that could be described as ‘a post-apocalyptic psych-folk classic’ with an incredible history.