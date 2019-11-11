ROBERT PLANT Discusses BAND OF JOY Cover Of LOW's "Monkey" On Digging Deep Podcast: Series 2 - Episode #4

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has released Episode #4 of the second series of his Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast, available on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

In 2010 Robert assembled a new group, Band Of Joy, and recorded an album of the same name. It included cover versions old and new by artists like Richard Thompson, Townes Van Zandt and Milton Mapes. One highlight is an interpretation of the song "Monkey" by the band Low. This dark, swampy, mysterious recording is the focus of this episode… “Turning way down low, telling me things I do not know I know. Tonight you will be mine, tonight the monkey dies...”