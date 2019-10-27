ROBERT PLANT Discusses "Battle Of Evermore" On Digging Deep Podcast: Series #2 - Episode #3

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has released Episode #3 of the second series of his Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast, available on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

In the latest episode, Plant tackles a song from Led Zeppelin's legendary fourth album. A beautiful song, a wonderful lyric and a haunting double vocal from a folk music heroine. We also find out what Robert calls the album - IV? Runes? Untitled? Four Symbols? Or what?

Robert Plant is celebrating the second season of his hugely popular podcast, Digging Deep With Robert Plant, with the release of a very special limited edition 7’’ singles box set.

Digging Deep includes 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original 7’’ releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book.

Due for release on December 13, you can pre-order the set here.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl 1:

Side A: "Burning Down One Side"

Side B: "Like I've Never Been Gone"

Vinyl 2:

Side A: "Big Log"

Side B: "In The Mood"

Vinyl 3:

Side A: "Too Loud"

Side B: "Little By Little"

Vinyl 4:

Side A: "Ship of Fools"

Side B: "Tall Cool One"

Vinyl 5:

Side A: "Hurting Kind"

Side B: "Tie Dye on the Highway"

Vinyl 6:

Side A: "Calling To You"

Side B: "29 Palms"

Vinyl 7:

Side A: "Song To The Siren"

Side B: "Morning Dew"

Vinyl 8:

Side A: "Shine It All Around"

Side B: "Tin Pan Valley"