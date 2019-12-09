ROBERT PLANT Discusses "Big Log" On New Episode Of Digging Deep Podcast: Series 2

The latest episode of Robert Plant's Digging Deep podcast (Series 2, Episode #6) is available for streaming below.

You’re probably familiar with the idea of musicians (especially Robert) describing their career as a journey, but sometimes songs go on travels themselves. Since being recorded for Robert’s second solo album, 1983’s The Principle of Moments, this track ("Big Log") has surfaced on soundtracks, compilations and computer games, and even though the sound and production is a million miles away from his recent work, it’s become something of a favourite for many, many people…

Robert Plant is celebrating the second season of his hugely popular podcast, Digging Deep With Robert Plant, with the release of a very special limited edition 7’’ singles box set. Digging Deep includes 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original 7’’ releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. Images of the packaging can be seen below.

Due for release on December 13, you can pre-order the set here.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl 1:

Side A: "Burning Down One Side

Side B: "Like I've Never Been Gone

Vinyl 2:

Side A: "Big Log

Side B: "In The Mood

Vinyl 3:

Side A: "Too Loud"

Side B: "Little By Little"

Vinyl 4:

Side A: "Ship of Fools"

Side B: "Tall Cool One"

Vinyl 5:

Side A: "Hurting Kind"

Side B: "Tie Dye on the Highway"

Vinyl 6:

Side A: "Calling To You"

Side B: "29 Palms"

Vinyl 7:

Side A: "Song To The Siren"

Side B: "Morning Dew"

Vinyl 8:

Side A: "Shine It All Around"

Side B: "Tin Pan Valley"