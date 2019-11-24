ROBERT PLANT Discusses "Carry Fire" On Digging Deep Podcast: Series 2 - Episode #5

In the latest episode of Robert Plant's Digging Deep podcast (Series 2, Episode #5) we get to know the title track from his most recent album from 2017, Carry Fire. Ably supported by The Sensational Space Shifters, it's another whirling blend of sounds and atmospheres, but lyrically it's a mysterious one. There’s definitely a romantic heart within the song somewhere, but who is it beating for? And why?

Robert Plant is celebrating the second season of his hugely popular podcast, Digging Deep With Robert Plant, with the release of a very special limited edition 7’’ singles box set. Digging Deep includes 16 A-sides and rare B-sides spanning three decades, remastered versions available on vinyl for the first time. The eight-disc collection also features restored artwork from the original 7’’ releases, packaged in a bespoke hardback book. Images of the packaging can be seen below.

Due for release on December 13, you can pre-order the set here.

Tracklisting:

Vinyl 1:

Side A: "Burning Down One Side

Side B: "Like I've Never Been Gone

Vinyl 2:

Side A: "Big Log

Side B: "In The Mood

Vinyl 3:

Side A: "Too Loud"

Side B: "Little By Little"

Vinyl 4:

Side A: "Ship of Fools"

Side B: "Tall Cool One"

Vinyl 5:

Side A: "Hurting Kind"

Side B: "Tie Dye on the Highway"

Vinyl 6:

Side A: "Calling To You"

Side B: "29 Palms"

Vinyl 7:

Side A: "Song To The Siren"

Side B: "Morning Dew"

Vinyl 8:

Side A: "Shine It All Around"

Side B: "Tin Pan Valley"