ROBERT PLANT Discusses Mighty ReArranger Album Featuring STRANGE SENSATION On Digging Deep Podcast, Series #2 - Episode #1

September 30, 2019, an hour ago

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant has released Series #2 - Episode #1 of his Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast, available on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

In the clip below, Plant discusses the creation of the Mighty ReArranger album with Strange Sensation. The album was Plant's eighth solo album, released in 2005, and the second one to feature his backing band, Strange Sensation.



