ROBERT PLANT Donates Thousands To UK Company Making Scrubs For Workers On The Frontline Of The Coronavirus Crisis

According to Stourbridge News, a sportswear company in Kidderminster (17 miles south-west of Birmingham) is making scrubs for workers on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis after receiving a generous donation from Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant.

The rockstar has donated thousands of pounds to MG Sportswear, based in The Horsefair, which will go towards making hundreds of sets of scrubs for healthcare workers across the region.

MG, which usually manufactures uniforms for schools, sports teams and airlines, was forced to halt production and furlough staff due to the covid-19 crisis.

Business manager Kim Calder says: ”We have just received a generous donation from Robert Plant that ensures we can continue to get fabric but with some of our workers needing to self-isolate and just to be able to get the garments out quickly we could do with local stitchers services if possible. Other people making scrubs locally seem to be struggling with getting the patterns and cutting the garments but that is something we are able to do on mass. However stitching the garments or even a section of the garment would be a massive help."

Robert Plant said: "We’re all in our own vacuums within our own homes feeling relatively safe, so I’m pleased to be able to support the work that these good people are doing for our frontline nurses, doctors, carers etc. in providing much needed scrubs and masks. It would be great for them to get more support and funds ensuring they can carry on making what is needed."

To donate towards materials, go to this location.