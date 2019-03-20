ROBERT PLANT, GRETA VAN FLEET Officially Confirmed To Play Woodstock 50

Earlier this month, Variety, reported on more than 20 acts that are due to take part in Woodstock 50, which runs from August 16th - 18th event, with the lineup full of rock and hip-hop firepower and fewer nods to nostalgia than expected.

It has now been confirmed that Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifter and Greta Van Fleet - both of whom were rumoured to be playing - have been confirmed for the festival. A complete rundown of acts and ticket information can be found on the official Woodstock 50 website here.

Insiders reveal that acts will perform on three stages, dubbed the Peace Stage, Love Stage and Music Stage, the three keywords used in key art for the original fest.

If the bill seems a little heavy on 21st century acts for a festival commemorating a 50th anniversary, there should be at least a couple of other heritage acts besides Dead & Co. on hand. Robert Plant, whose band Led Zeppelin did not play the original Woodstock, is believed to be headed for this one. Additionally, Santana, which has already been announced for a smaller festival commemorating the Woodstock anniversary, may try to pull double duty perform at this one, too.

Read more at Variety.