ROBERT PLANT Guests On This Week's Episode Of BRIAN JOHNSON's "A Life On The Road" Series; Sneak Peek Video

On this Sunday’s episode of Brian Johnson’s A Life On The Road, we’re flying across the pond to meet up with a man who needs no introduction, Robert Plant. The two will explore the ruins of one of Wales’ most famous castles, an area where Robert Plant used to escape from the chaos of touring with Led Zeppelin. They’ll discuss, coincidentally, life on the road as a member of one of the biggest bands in rock and the process behind writing some of the most legendary albums in music.

