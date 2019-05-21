ROBERT PLANT – “I Love JIMMY PAGE But We’re Two People Who Don’t Hug Each Other Enough”

In a new interview with Planet Rock, Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant says that he “loves” his former bandmate Jimmy Page.

Plant stated, “I love Jimmy Page. But we’re two people who don’t hug each other enough. I know it sounds stupid, but we had some amazing times together.”

Led Zeppelin vocal legend Robert Plant and his band, The Sensational Space Shifters, will tour North America starting at the Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival in New Brunswick on September 13th.

Headline shows start September 17th at The Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia with Nathaniel Rateliff. Headlining and festival dates continue through October 3rd at Les Schwab Amphitheater in Oregon.

Dates:

September

13 - Fredericton, NB - Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival

17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center (co-headline with Nathaniel Ratliff & The Night Sweats)

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Outlaw Music Festival

21 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival

23 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

25 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheatre

27 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

29 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center For The Arts

October

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

3 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater