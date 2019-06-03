ROBERT PLANT Launches "Digging Deep" Podcast; Episode #1 Streaming

Led Zeppelin legend, Robert Plant, has launched his Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast, available on iTunes, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

In the first episode, Plant discusses "Calling To You", the opening track on his 1993 album Fate Of Nations. Listen below:

A description for Digging Deep: The Robert Plant Podcast states: Robert Plant’s music is the result of a lifetime striding around the globe, from The Midlands to Morocco, from Nashville to North Wales, and the influences and friends collected along the way can be heard in his songs. In this podcast he'll delve into his back catalogue to revisit a track from this remarkable history to tell stories of inspiration, collaboration and intervention. It’s Robert’s personal road map to an incredible and personal journey that’s ongoing to this very day.

Find links to your server of choice here, and check out a trailer below:

According to Led Zeppelin News, Robert Plant will perform a series of shows in Ireland and Northern Ireland in July with his new band, Saving Grace.

Plant has kept this new musical project low-key. None of the dates have been officially announced through Plant’s website or social media profiles.

Here are the confirmed dates:

July

18 - Galway International Arts Festival

19 - Waterford, Ireland

21 - Kilkenny, Ireland

22 - Cork, Ireland

24 - Belfast, Northern Ireland

25 - Dublin, Ireland

Saving Grace includes Plant on lead vocals and harmonica, Suzi Dian on vocals, Tony Kelsey playing the mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars, Matt Worley playing the banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars and cuatro and Oli Jefferson on percussion.

Plant brought Saving Grace out for two shows supporting Fairport Convention in the UK on February 14 in Basingstoke and on February 16 in Bath. Fan-filmed video is available below.