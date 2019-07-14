ROBERT PLANT On Debut Solo Album - “I Needed A Drummer That Could Kick Ass”

In the fourth episode of the podcast Digging Deep, Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant discusses, “Like I’ve Never Been Gone”, a deep track found on Plant’s 1982 solo album Pictures At Eleven.



About the album Plant says: “I needed a drummer that could kick ass. Phil Collins, his solo career had just taken it off … I think it was Face Value. Phil said that everything I do I've built on the influence of John Bonham, and I wanna play on your record. I said 'you can’t play on this track because Cozy Powell is playing on it.' Cozy we new very from those days around the Midlands. Like John, you could hear him yelling as he was playing.”



