ROBERT PLANT Painting Stolen From Birmingham Pub

According to Express & Star, a unique portrait of legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has been stolen from a pub in Birmingham city centre.

The painting had been on display as part of a Core Collective exhibition at the Brown Lion public house, in Hall Street, in Birmingham’s Jewellery Quarter. But artist Chris Davies’ said his painting of West Bromwich-born Plant was stolen on November 18th. Mr Davies posted an appeal on Twitter to help recover his painting and has since been inundated with support and admiration for his work.

Davies: "The painting was put last Friday in the Brown Lion as part of a joint expo with Birmingham-based art group, the Core Collective. Unfortunately, the group’s founder Paula Gabb had work stolen on the night, while my painting went walkies on Sunday afternoon. We are all shocked, upset and keen to get our work back. I painted Robert Plant to celebrate the rich, but often overlooked musical heritage in the West Midlands, but I guess it attracted the wrong audience.”