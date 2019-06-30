ROBERT PLANT Performs LED ZEPPELIN's "Immigrant Song" For The First Time Since 1996; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Led Zeppelin legend Robert Plant at the Secret Solstice Festival 2019 in Iceland on June 23rd. During his set he performed the Zeppelin classic "Immigrant Song". It was the first time Plant has performed the song since hitting the stage with Jimmy Page in Tokyo in February 1996 according to Led Zeppelin News.

"Plant’s performance of the song to close his festival set in Iceland was fitting as the song was inspired by Led Zeppelin’s visit to Reykjavík, Iceland in 1970."

According to Led Zeppelin News, Robert Plant will perform a series of shows in Ireland and Northern Ireland in July with his new band, Saving Grace.

Plant has kept this new musical project low-key. None of the dates have been officially announced through Plant’s website or social media profiles.

Here are the confirmed dates:

July

18 - Galway International Arts Festival

19 - Waterford, Ireland

21 - Kilkenny, Ireland

22 - Cork, Ireland

24 - Belfast, Northern Ireland

25 - Dublin, Ireland

Saving Grace includes Plant on lead vocals and harmonica, Suzi Dian on vocals, Tony Kelsey playing the mandolin, baritone and acoustic guitars, Matt Worley playing the banjo, acoustic and baritone guitars and cuatro and Oli Jefferson on percussion.

Plant brought Saving Grace out for two shows supporting Fairport Convention in the UK on February 14 in Basingstoke and on February 16 in Bath. Fan-filmed video is available below.