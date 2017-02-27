ROBERT PLANT Performs "Whole Lotta Love" on AXS TV Concert; Video Available

In October 2016, Robert Plant performed many Led Zeppelin favorites with his band the Sensational Space Shifters at a charitable event at the Ace Hotel and Theater in Los Angeles, California. On Sunday, March 5th at 10PM Eastern / 7PM Pacific, AXS TV will present the concert, Live at David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption. Best Classic Bands has premiered a clip of their performance of "Whole Lotta Love".

The hour-long event, says the press announcement, “gives fans a rare opportunity to experience the legendary frontman as they’ve never seen or heard him before, as he playfully interacts with the crowd and puts a new spin on beloved classics and modern favorites in an intimate setting.” Highlights include stripped down and acoustic renditions of Led Zeppelin classic rock hits “Black Dog”, “Babe I’m Gonna Leave You”, and “Whole Lotta Love”, as well as solo standouts “Turn It Up”, “Rainbow”, “The Enchanter”, “Little Maggie”, and more.